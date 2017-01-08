Las Vegas police detective involved in Thursday shooting identified

Las Vegas police released the name of the officer who was involved in a shooting Thursday night.

Detective Daniel Hawkins, 33, has worked for the Metropolitan Police Department since April 2006, police said.

About 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department plainclothes officers were conducting a surveillance in an alley behind the 1100 block of Jones near Carmen Avenue when Hawkins shot a man, Capt. John McGrath of Metro’s Office of Internal Oversight said.

“As Hawkins was out of his vehicle, he was approached by two black (men), who attempted to rob him,” McGrath said, adding that the attempted robbery and surveillance were unrelated.

He said one of the two men was holding a gun. Hawkins was alone and identified himself, he said, and one of the men raised a gun. He said Hawkins then shot the armed man.

The man went down, McGrath said, and officers found a black revolver next to him.

The person shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said. He was undergoing surgery just after midnight Friday, but was expected to live.

No officers were injured.

Police said the second man ran away after the shooting and was at large.

