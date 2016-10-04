Las Vegas police investigating fatal shooting in Summerlin neighborhood

A woman is dead and a man has barricaded himself inside a Summerlin home after a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, who police and neighbors described as elderly, was shot in the middle of the street on the 2100 block of Henniker Way, near Lake Mead and Rampart Boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

A 35-year-old neighbor, who did not want to be named, said he was inside his home when he heard a loud bang about 4:30 p.m.

He thought it came from inside, possibly a toilet seat slamming down. But when he walked outside about a minute later, he saw his neighbor lying in the street.

Judging by her obvious head trauma, he thought she had fallen or been hit by a car, he said. He began to render aid but she wasn’t responsive.

“I was talking to her, trying to get her talking,” he said. At the same time, he said he was on the phone with 911.

He stayed with the woman for about five minutes, he said, as police were on their way. That’s when a second neighbor opened her door and shouted at him to go back inside.

“The guy who shot her is still here!” the woman yelled, according to the neighbor. At that point, he ran back inside and hunkered down with his children.

“The scariest thing of all was the realization that it was a gunshot wound, and that she is my neighbor,” the man said.

The woman shot was pronounced dead on scene shortly after officers arrived, police said.

Hadfield said police are trying to talk with the suspect, who as of 7 p.m. was sitting in the backyard of a home on Henniker Way, armed.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated from their homes as a precaution. Police have not confirmed whether or not the shooter knew the woman killed.

Neither the suspect nor the woman killed have been identified. The county coroner’s office will name the woman once her family has been notified.

The neighbor who tried to help her said he channeled his more than 14 years of military experience when he charged toward her bleeding body.

“She’s a supersweet lady. They’re probably the nicest neighbors I have,” the man said. “It’s a horrific sight.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

