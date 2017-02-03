Las Vegas police respond to shots fired after fight at strip club

A man was detained after somebody shot a gun at a club west of the Las Vegas Strip early Friday morning.

A fight broke out between three men and security about 1:30 a.m. toward the rear of Deja Vu Showgirls strip club, 3247 Sammy Davis Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Metro officers arrived and saw one of the men fire shots. They chased the men on foot before setting up a perimeter near the club. Hank said Metro “flooded the area with officers.”

About a block away, they found a man they said was involved, although his role in the incident wasn’t immediately clear. Hank said early indications were there was one shooter but police didn’t know if the man detained was the shooter.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The other two men involved have not been located, Hank said early Friday. Police were hoping the person detained would help identify them.

Hank urged anybody with information on the shooting to contact police.

