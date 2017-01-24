Posted Updated 

Man shot in chest in Spring Valley, taken to hospital

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man was shot in the chest in the west valley Monday evening.

Police received reports at about 6:45 p.m. that a man had been shot on the 4500 block of South Durango Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

The man was taken to the University Medical Center. His condition is unknown and the suspect is at large, Summers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

