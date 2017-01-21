Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in Jean

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jean Saturday morning.
The shooting was called in at 9:38 a.m. Saturday at the Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall. Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said police shot a man who was threatening people with a knife inside the Gold Strike.
Officers shot and killed the man, Hank said.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
