Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in Jean

Police investigate an officer involved shooting behind in Jean, Nev., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jean Saturday morning.

The shooting was called in at 9:38 a.m. Saturday at the Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall. Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said police shot a man who was threatening people with a knife inside the Gold Strike.

Officers shot and killed the man, Hank said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

