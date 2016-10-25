North Las Vegas shooting injures 1; suspects sought

One man is expected to survive after being shot in North Las Vegas late Monday night.
The man was shot at least once outside of a house in the 6300 block of Novak Street about 10:45 p.m., said Aaron Patty, a North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman.
Patty said details were limited as it was still early in the investigation.
The man — who Patty said may have been in his 20s — was taken to University Medical Center.
No suspects were in custody as of 11:45 p.m., Patty said, and there were no other reported injuries.
