Police: Man, woman in their 20s killed after argument over drugs near downtown

Two people were killed and a third person went to the hospital after a shooting near downtown late Wednesday night.

A man and a woman in their 20s were found dead inside an apartment on the 900 block of West Washington Avenue just before 11 p.m., said Lt. Dan McGrath with Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit.

Police initially received a call of a person being shot, he said. A man had ran from the apartment in between the buildings and down H Street before ending up near West McWilliams Avenue, McGrath said.

Police said he was shot in both hands and was taken to University Medical Center. Officers traced his movements back to the apartment, where the two bodies were found.

McGrath said two men entered the apartment and a quarrel ensued over drugs.

“They just started shooting,” McGrath said, “(the man shot in the hands) ends up running out.”

McGrath said the man might have been chased from the apartment. He left a blood trail and detectives found casings in the street. The man is Metro’s only witness as of early Thursday.

Information was limited, he said. Metro’s gang unit was on scene, and McGrath said somebody involved had a gang affiliation.

