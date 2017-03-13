Police say teen wounded in shooting at central Las Vegas residence

A teenager originally believed to have been shot at a community center Sunday night now says he was wounded in a shooting at a house about a mile away from there.

Police were called at 2:20 a.m. Monday. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the teenager’s parents took him to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Gordon said the boy is now telling police the shooting occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Frederick Avenue sometime Sunday night.

The teen initially said he was shot at the Doolittle Community Center, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street. On Feb 19, Tiris Coleman Jr., 17, was shot and killed in a parking lot near West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., which sits adjacent to the community center.

Gordon said the boy’s injury “does not appear life-threatening.”

The teenager told police it was an accidental shooting.

No further information was available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.