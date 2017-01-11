Shooting in Laughlin leaves 1 man in serious condition

One man is in serious condition after a shooting in Laughlin Tuesday night.

A 50-year-old man shot a 34-year-old man after a dust-up in a parking lot at 3550 Bay Sands Drive in Laughlin about 11:20 p.m., Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said. The 34-year-old man argued with the 50-year-old’s daughter prior to the shooting. Gordon characterized their argument as domestic.

The man shot was taken to an unspecified hospital. The assailant was arrested at the shooting site, Gordon said.

No further information was immediately available.

