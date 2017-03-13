Teen shot at Doolittle Coummunity Center expected to survive

A teenager was shot at the Doolittle Community Center early morning Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the teenager’s parents brought him to a hospital with an injury either from a gunshot or a BB gun pellet. Police were called 2:20 a.m.

Gordon said the boy’s injury “does not appear life-threatening,” and the shooting happened at the Doolitte Community Center, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and J Street.

No further information was available.

Nearly one month ago, 17-year-old Tiris Coleman Jr. was shot and killed in a parking lot near West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., which sits adjacent to the community center.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.