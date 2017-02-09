Two young men injured in drive-by shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Two young men were injured in a Wednesday afternoon drive-by shooting in the northeast valley.

Officers originally reported only one person was injured, but police confirmed Wednesday evening two men were taken to the University Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

The 18-year-old and 22-year-old were standing in front of a residence about 3 p.m. on the 3600 block of Colton Avenue when a vehicle they didn’t recognize drove by and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

No suspects have been identified because no witnesses were at the scene when officers arrived, Metro Lt. Laura Meltzer said.

