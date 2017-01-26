20-year-old expected to survive after stabbing during robbery attempt in southwest valley

A 20-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley midnight Thursday.

The man arrived at his home on the 9900 block of Concho River Ave., near West Sunset Road and South Grand Canyon Drive, when he was robbed by five men, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The group of five pulled up in a silver four-door car, took his cell phone and unsuccessfully tried to take his car, Gordon said. One of the robbers stabbed the 20-year-old man in the back. They took off, and the injured man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Gordon said the robbers weren’t known as of early Thursday morning.

