Coroner identifies man stabbed to death in Las Vegas as North Dakota resident

A man stabbed to death in the southwest valley Sunday night has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Justin Dale Boyer, 40, was a resident of St. John, North Dakota, according to the coroner.

Boyer was staying with a family member and roommate in a house on the 4200 block of Warbonnet Way, near South Buffalo Drive and Peace Way, the Metropolitan Police Department reported on Monday.

Residents reported that a bleeding man was screaming outside their doors about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Arriving officers located Boyer in front of a residence on the 4400 block of Warbonnet Way suffering from a stab wound.

Boyer died of a sharp force injury and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

The initial investigation indicates that Boyer and his family member were involved in a fight. The roommate separated the men, but a few minutes later, Boyer attacked the family member again, police said.

Both men were injured in the fight. Boyer was first taken to Spring Valley Hospital and then to University Medical Center, where he died. The family member was treated at UMC.

Detectives who interviewed the family member said he may have acted in self-defense.

This is the sixth homicide investigated by Metro and the 10th in Clark County in 2017.

