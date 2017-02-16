Jury finds man accused of stabbing his wife to death guilty of voluntary manslaughter

A man accused of stabbing his wife to death was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter Wednesday by a jury.

The man, Nelson Ray McKee, 45, lived at the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation with his wife.

During a jury trial in December 2014, it was revealed that McKee’s wife went to a neighbor’s house after being stabbed. Police found blood outside the house and in the kitchen. They also noted seeing two knives on the kitchen table and bottles of whiskey on the kitchen floor near the intoxicated McKee.

McKee is a member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of Nevada and Oregon and his wife was a member of the Te-Moak Tribe of the Western Shoshone.

McKee’s sentencing is scheduled for May 15.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.