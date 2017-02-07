Las Vegas man stabbed in eye during attempted robbery in east valley

A man was stabbed in the eye Monday night during an attempted robbery.

The 29-year-old man was giving two other men a ride about 9 p.m. Monday when one of his passengers attempted to rob him, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The incident happened in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and North 27th Street, near Eastern Avenue. During the attempted robbery, the passenger stabbed the man in one of his eyes.

The man managed to escape from the attempted robber and drive himself away, then flag down a nearby officer. After reporting the incident, the man drove himself to University Medical Center for treatment.

As of 10:30 p.m. no one was in custody.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.