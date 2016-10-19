Las Vegas police investigating stabbing north of downtown

A man was stabbed north of downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday morning after two men fought near North Veterans Memorial Drive and Sycamore Lane.

Police expected the unidentified man to survive his injuries as of 4:00 a.m., Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said.

He said the two men ran toward East Washington Avenue about 1:40 a.m., where one of them was stabbed.

The injured man ran to a nearby gas station at the corner of Washington and Las Vegas Boulevard North, Gordon said. He was taken to a hospital.

Police had stopped a man at a bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard south of the Las Vegas Library, Gordon said, but police hadn’t yet identified him or anyone else as a suspect.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.