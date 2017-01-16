Man stabbed multiple times in west Las Vegas Valley

One man is in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times late Sunday.

Multiple people on the 4400 block of Warbonnet Way, near South Buffalo Drive and Peace Way, called police about an incident around 11:30 p.m., Lt. Zack Burns said.

While it wasn’t immediately clear where the stabbing took place, police found the man with multiple stab wounds on Warbonnet, he said.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was in serious condition as of 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Burns said one person was detained but not under arrest early Monday.

No further information was available.

