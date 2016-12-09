One person stabbed in domestic-related incident Thursday night

One person was stabbed in a domestic-related incident Thursday night in the southeast valley.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of Placerville Street, near Paradise and Warm Springs roads, for the domestic call, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Tad Dodds said. Upon arrival, police discovered one person who had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen.

The person stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

At least one person was detained in connection with the stabbing.

No further information was available Thursday.

