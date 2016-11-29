Police investigating stabbing at Corona Del Sol Apartments

Police found a stabbing victim at an east valley apartment complex late Monday night.

Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found with multiple stab wounds on the south side of the complex at 4640 E. Charleston Blvd. about 10:45 p.m. Early reports to police indicated one person was shot at the Corona Del Sol Apartments near Marion Drive and Charleston. However, Gordon later said police could not find evidence of a shooting.

Gordon said the man went to the hospital with superficial wounds and is expected to survive. Police are still looking for a possible assailant or assailants. As of 1:30 a.m., they didn’t know why the man was stabbed.

