Real estate agent stabbed while showing North Las Vegas home

A real estate agent was stabbed in the neck while showing a home on Sept. 30 in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police responded about 6:50 p.m. on that date to the 2200 block of Webster Street near East Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North after receiving a report of a stabbing, spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Ryan Vega, 37, of Las Vegas had a 6 p.m. appointment to show the property to a buyer, according to his wife, Josephine. At the time of the appointment, the real estate agent, the buyer and the current tenants were at the home, Cavaricci said.

Police suspect one of the tenants stabbed Ryan Vega, but the suspect fled when police arrived, and no arrests had been made as of Thursday.

Cavaricci said Ryan Vega was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Josephine Vega told the Las Vegas Review-Journal her husband has been in an induced coma but was in stable condition on Thursday.

“I hope he is out of the hospital by Sunday,” she said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.