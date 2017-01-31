Sleepy man attacks bartender, patron at southeast valley bar

A “belligerent” man is in custody after he cut two people and threw punches and furniture inside a southeast valley bar Tuesday morning.

A bartender and a customer at The Las Vegas Eagle asked the 36-year-old man to leave because he was falling asleep, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. As a result, the man got angry, pulled a razorlike knife and cut a 59-year-old patron’s throat. The 36-year-old then went around the bar and cut the bartender’s hand before turning on other patrons. Gordon said he then starting throwing furniture and punching people, injuring two or three.

Patrons chased him as he ran out of the bar and west through the parking lot. Officers arrived and took him into custody, Gordon said.

The man whose throat was cut was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He was treated and released. The other people injured were treated at the scene.

There were roughly a dozen people inside the bar at the time of the attack, Gordon said. He couldn’t confirm the man was drunk, but he described the attacker as “belligerent.”

Gordon mentioned the bar was a gay-friendly establishment, but said “there was no indication” of any kind of targeted attack.

