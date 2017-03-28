Washoe County coroner says inmate died of natural causes

A 24-year-old Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate died of natural causes earlier this month.

The Washoe County coroner determined that Manuel Hill died March 6 from complications of cancer, a spokesman for the coroner said Tuesday.

Hill was sentenced in Clark County in July 2013 for robbery and discharge of a firearm within a structure and was serving 30 to 120 months in the Carson City prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

