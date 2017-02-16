Woman accused of making phony bills, using them in Nevada cities, pleads guilty to counterfeiting

A woman accused of making $100 bills and using them at Reno, Carson City, and Sparks businesses pleaded guilty to counterfeiting.

Yvonne Flores, 38, of Sacramento, California, was originally arrested in May along with her partner, Thomas Morla, 42, for possession of an embezzled car in Carson City.

When law officers searched the car, they found more than $6,000 in counterfeit bills, a laptop computer and a scanner/printer, along with other items used to counterfeit bills.

So far, the U.S. Secret Service has collected nearly $50,000 counterfeit bills believed to be made by Flores and Morla, based on the similarities of falsification.

Morla pleaded guilty to counterfeiting currency in May was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Flores will face the statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at her sentencing in June.

