Woman faces DUI charge after fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard

A woman has been arrested following a fatal crash Saturday in the south valley.

Kaelyn Elan Swain, 21, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of DUI resulting in death at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, booking and jail records show.

Las Vegas police responded just before noon to the crash at South Las Vegas Boulevard and Barbara Lane, Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Police said a 47-year-old Montana man was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson north on South Las Vegas Boulevard when a 2004 BMW, traveling south on South Las Vegas Boulevard, tried to turn in front of the approaching motorcycle.

The Harley-Davidson struck the BMW, and the man on the motorcycle was ejected. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.