5 best bets for arts and culture

Dianne Reeves

Five-time Grammy winner Dianne Reeves is the veritable personification of a jazz diva — with a bit of rock, funk and samba to add spice to the jazz classics she delivers in inimitable style. (Those who saw her in “Good Night, and Good Luck” know what we mean.) Catch her act at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. For tickets ($45-$79), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

Pleistocene Crime Scene

Even “CSI’s” finest might be baffled by the compelling case of the Columbian mammoth corpse; visitors to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, can solve the mystery — and learn about forensic anthropology — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 to $10; for more clues, call 702-384-3466 or click on www.lvnhm.org.

M&M American Dance Theatre

It may be St. Patrick’s Day, but “The Leprecohens’ NOT St. Patrick’s Day Show” presents M&M American Dance Theatre’s Michael Kessler and Melinda Jackson in a song-and-dance celebration featuring original music by Kessler and “Idaho!” composer Keith Thompson. The show goes on at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive; tickets ($22-$50) are available online at www.americandance.biz.

‘Peter Rabbit Tales’

Three of Beatrix Potter’s beloved stories inspire this imaginative staging, as a grown-up Peter Rabbit, sister Flopsy and cousin Benjamin Bunny recall their adventures in Mr. McGregor’s garden — and more — at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. For tickets ($14.95-$29.95), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.