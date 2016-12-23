Add a little culture to your Christmas list with these gift ideas

Painter Pablo Picasso once described the purpose of art as “washing the dust of daily life off our souls.” Whether your preferred method involves art, literature, music or theater, here are a few culture-related gift possibilities to make the washing — and wallowing — more memorable.

BROADWAY LAS VEGAS MINI-SUBSCRIPTION

Missed the 2016 part of The Smith Center’s 2016-17 Broadway Las Vegas series? There’s still time for a four-show mini-subscription that includes the Tony-winning “Fun Home,” “An American in Paris,” “Motown: The Musical” and “The Phantom of the Opera” — along with guaranteed access to season tickets for 2017-18, dominated by “Hamilton.” $119-$196 at thesmithcenter.com

‘THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE’

Speaking of “Hamilton,” if the original cast album of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway sensation seems overly familiar because of repeat hearings, here’s a new way to experience the music. This compilation of remixes, covers and new takes on the score, featuring an all-star assemblage including Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Nas, Usher, Wiz Khalifa — and Miranda himself. $9.98-$14.49 at amazon.com

‘MOONGLOW’

By now, author Michael Chabon’s magical mystery tours should come as no surprise to readers. In his latest (is it a novel? is it a memoir? who cares?), Chabon explores how wonderful the tales we tell each other — and ourselves — can be. “After I’m gone, write it down,” Chabon’s grandfather directs him; fortunately, his obedient grandson did. $28.99 at harpercollins.com

‘THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS’ T-SHIRT

The Las Vegas Philharmonic’s “Cabrera Conducts the Music of John Williams” concerts aren’t until March, but if the theatrical landing of “Rogue One” — coincidentally, the first “Star Wars” movie without a Williams score — has you in orbit, the “Forte Will Be With You” when you wear this out-of-this-world concert T-shirt in youth and adult sizes. $20-$25 at lvphil.org

‘TOWN AND COUNTRY’ JOURNAL

The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art’s “Town and Country” exhibit (on display through Feb. 20) finds van Gogh, Monet, Renoir, Toulouse-Lautrec and other artists exploring changes in urban and rural life after the Industrial Revolution. You can record your reactions — or create your own images — with this journal, one of many souvenirs showcasing artwork from the exhibit. $19.75 at Bellagio’s Gallery of Fine Art gift shop

MARK TWAIN LITERARY MUG

The Unemployed Philosophers Guild has mugs for every literary taste, featuring pithy phrases from (among others) Jane Austen, Edgar Allen Poe and Kurt Vonnegut, to say nothing of William Shakespeare’s most imaginative invective. But our favorite may be the one devoted to the wit and wisdom of one Samuel Clemens, who became future legend Mark Twain while toiling in the Silver State. $13.95 at philosophersguild.com

‘UNDERGROUND RAILROAD’

Winner of this year’s National Book Award, Colson Whitehead’s spellbinding account of a young slave’s escape in the antebellum South operates on more than one memorable level. As heroine Cora travels the title system — in this case, a surreal subterranean network of tracks and tunnels — readers can’t help but ponder America’s parallel journey, from past to present and onward. $26.95 at knopfdoubleday.com