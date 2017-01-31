Posted 

Photographer opens first exhibit in Tivoli Village, highlighting abandoned German hospital

Photographer opens first exhibit in Tivoli Village, highlighting abandoned German hospital

web1_mariosphotos-with-wife_5382_7850137.jpg
Mario Brasner and his wife, Deanna Riley, pause before one of his exhibit pieces Jan. 18, 2017, hours before the opening reception for World Heritage Collection at Tivoli Village. Brasner, a drummer, used the photos he took of The Beelitz hospital (also called the Beelitz-Heilstätten hospital) located about an hour away from Berlin, Germany, to which the owner allowed him access. The buildings there are known for their architectural excellence. (JAN HOGAN/VIEW)

Photographer opens first exhibit in Tivoli Village, highlighting abandoned German hospital

web1_mariosphotossilhouette_5398_7850137.jpg
Mario Brasner prepares for opening night of his exhibit, World Heritage Collection, Jan. 18, 2017, at Tivoli Village. Brasner has already seen success as a musician, playing on Broadway and shows on the Las Vegas Strip, but photography has been his passion since he first picked up a camera at 15. (JAN HOGAN/VIEW)

Photographer opens first exhibit in Tivoli Village, highlighting abandoned German hospital

web1_img_5380_7850137.jpg

Photographer opens first exhibit in Tivoli Village, highlighting abandoned German hospital

web1_img_5388_7850137.jpg
Part of Mario Brasner’s World Heritage Collection is seen Jan. 18, 2017, at Tivoli Village. The exhibit is up through Feb. 28 and explores an abandoned hospital compound near Berlin, Germany. (JAN HOGAN/VIEW)

Photographer opens first exhibit in Tivoli Village, highlighting abandoned German hospital

web1_img_5394_7850137.jpg
“Beauty Forgotten,” a photo by Mario Brasner and part of his World Heritage Collection is seen Jan. 18, 2017, at Tivoli Village. Brasner has already seen success as a musician, playing on Broadway and shows on the Strip, but pursuing photography is his latest passion. (JAN HOGAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

Photographer opens first exhibit in Tivoli Village, highlighting abandoned German hospital

web1_img_5399_7850137.jpg
Mario Brasner prepares for opening night of his exhibit, World Heritage Collection, Jan. 18, 2017, at Tivoli Village. (JAN HOGAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

By JAN HOGAN
VIEW STAFF WRITER

Mario Basner’s exhibit is a result of five days spent in Germany in 1994, at a long-abandoned hospital compound of roughly 60 buildings on more than 200 acres.

His “World Heritage Collection,” made up of two dozen photos, is on display through Feb. 28 at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd.

“The thing that stood out to me was the quality with which this thing was built,” Basner said. “This wasn’t built to serve as a functional hospital. This was built to comfort the people who were there.”

The exhibit shows the Beelitz-Heilstätten hospital, built in 1898 as a sanatorium that housed tuberculosis patients until about 1930. It was used to treat injured German soldiers in World War I and Nazi personnel in World War II. The Tom Cruise movie “Valkyrie” used part of the property as a backdrop.

Basner photographed it when it was abandoned. He said walking around the place was “mesmerizing.”

“There’s something that happens when you stand in the presence of history. It’s incredibly humbling — so much bigger than we are,” Basner said.

Basner needed permission from the site’s owner to observe, and he was denied at first. It took months of emailing before he got the green light.

His wife of five years, Deanna Riley, accompanied him to Europe. She often acts as his assistant on photo shoots.

“We walked into the first room and both of us said, ‘It’s like a ballroom,’” she said.

While he was busy getting the right angle, she explored, often hurrying back to tell him of another area he needed to see.

“When he first heard about (the hospital), it grabbed him,” Riley said. “It was undeniable that he’d go there. It’s changed him; he found his purpose.”

The photos range from 20 inches by 30 inches to 60 inches by 90 inches.

The architecture is the star of the show, featuring stairwells with ornate iron railings, entryways with stairs fanning out before them and hallways spilling over with light from tall windows.

Basner’s interest in photography started when he was 15. Growing up in Hamburg, Germany, he also was talented musically, performing as a drummer in Broadway shows. Being part of shows such as “The Lion King” and “Mamma Mia!” brought him to Las Vegas about 10 years ago.

This is his Basner’s first exhibit. For one photo, titled “Choices,” the camera was pointed at the juncture of two halls. He likened it to a crossroads in life.

“We make the choice of which path we take, the one with the foreseeable outcome, or the one where you don’t know what’s going to happen. You take a chance or you don’t,” he said.

To reach Summerlin Area View reporter Jan Hogan, email jhogan@viewnews.com or call 702-387-2949.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK

I was going to cover a photo exhibit. OK, shots of nature, I was thinking, probably with great lighting with an artistic bent to it. Photographers always have a different way of seeing the world, so this likely would be interesting.

But when I saw the first of Basner's oversized pieces, I was immediately drawn into the shot. It was an interior of a building, a really well-crafted building. You could see the care with which the construction crew had done its work, how the workers had paid attention to every detail. There was pride in making this compound.

There were shots of long hallways with paint peeling, floors relatively clean despite being abandoned and windows intact. Other pictures focused on architectural features — arched ceilings, detail work and stained-glass windows and grand stairway leading upward with side door. One showed a room where one of the patients would have stayed with view of forest beyond.

Remnants of time could be seen in the old fluorescent light hanging off the ceiling and knob and tube wiring tacked along walls built before electricity was the norm.

"Discomfort Within" showed an upper-floor stairwell with an ornate stair rail and windows looking out on other buildings. Off to the side was single red door left open, leading me to wonder, Where did it lead?

But when I learned the history behind the buildings Basner had shot, the photos evoked an even deeper level of interest.

Tuberculosis epidemic? I looked again. It was easy to be drawn in, to put myself in the location, back when it was a bustling infirmary on a grand scale. What had the people who were recuperating here been experiencing? What had they been thinking as they looked out these windows or been rolled down these halls in wheelchairs? I felt the distinct urge to write a book, this one, using Beelitz-Heilstätten as my locale.

Brasner didn't tell me that Hitler had once recovered here before his rise to power. Maybe he didn't want it to overshadow the grace seen in the buildings.

Another question came to mind. As the years had brought on unavoidable decay, why wasn't someone saving these magnificent buildings? Go see the exhibit. I'll let Mario Brasner tell you what's become of the compound.

— Jan Hogan

 