‘Tilting the Basin’ pop-up art gallery opens in Las Vegas – PHOTOS

8221660_web1_hi-res-0021_8221660.jpg

8221660_web1_hi-res-0047_8221660.jpg
Karen Wong

8221660_web1_hi-res-0050_8221660.jpg
Tara Hucksoll, Keira Blankenship, Caress Silverii

8221660_web1_hi-res-0045_8221660.jpg
Allison Hollis, Amy Ostby

8221660_web1_hi-res-0042_8221660.jpg
Brenda Hughes, Durette Candito

8221660_web1_hi-res-0043_8221660.jpg

8221660_web1_hi-res-0041_8221660.jpg
Jane Barnes

8221660_web1_hi-res-0036_8221660.jpg
Mallory Dawn, Marcella Williams

8221660_web1_hi-res-0035_8221660.jpg
Shahn Douglas, Stephanie Reese

8221660_web1_hi-res-0032_8221660.jpg
John Stoelting, Alisha Kerlin, Faye

8221660_web1_hi-res-0031_8221660.jpg
Paver & Laura Rios

8221660_web1_hi-res-0029_8221660.jpg
Misti & Bobby Yang

8221660_web1_hi-res-0030_8221660.jpg
Fred Wasser

8221660_web1_hi-res-0028_8221660.jpg
Karen Barraza and Melissa Desrameaux

8221660_web1_hi-res-0024_8221660.jpg
Marcia Gomez, Amanda Leong, Ashley Farkas

8221660_web1_hi-res-0023_8221660.jpg
Andreas Sparkuhl, Diana Cosio

8221660_web1_hi-res-0017_8221660.jpg

8221660_web1_hi-res-0019_8221660.jpg

8221660_web1_hi-res-0013_8221660.jpg
Willis Walker & Sonya Walker

8221660_web1_hi-res-0016_8221660.jpg
Joanne A Northup

8221660_web1_hi-res-0014_8221660.jpg
Scott Lawrence

8221660_web1_hi-res-0011_8221660.jpg
Craig Moon and Patricia Moon

8221660_web1_hi-res-0012_8221660.jpg

8221660_web1_hi-res-0005_8221660.jpg
Ed. Cassidy, Melissa Desrameaux, Robert Danielson

8221660_web1_hi-res-0007_8221660.jpg
Amanda Horn and Katie O’Neill

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

After a 2½-month run last year at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, art exhibit “Tilting the Basin” has opened in Las Vegas.

People gathered Thursday night for an opening celebration in an Arts District warehouse turned pop-up museum.

Nevada Museum of Art is partnering with the Art Museum at Symphony Park — the organization working toward a future Las Vegas art museum — to present “Tilting the Basin,” which spotlights the work of more than 30 Nevada artists.

Curated by NMA’s JoAnne Northrup and Las Vegas-based Michele C. Quinn of MCQ Fine Art, “Tilting the Basin” reflects the unique voices, and approaches, of artists working in Nevada.

The free show is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (until 9 p.m. Fridays), through May 14 at 920 S. Commerce St.

 