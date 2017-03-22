‘Tilting the Basin’ pop-up art gallery opens in Las Vegas – PHOTOS

After a 2½-month run last year at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, art exhibit “Tilting the Basin” has opened in Las Vegas.

People gathered Thursday night for an opening celebration in an Arts District warehouse turned pop-up museum.

Nevada Museum of Art is partnering with the Art Museum at Symphony Park — the organization working toward a future Las Vegas art museum — to present “Tilting the Basin,” which spotlights the work of more than 30 Nevada artists.

Curated by NMA’s JoAnne Northrup and Las Vegas-based Michele C. Quinn of MCQ Fine Art, “Tilting the Basin” reflects the unique voices, and approaches, of artists working in Nevada.

The free show is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (until 9 p.m. Fridays), through May 14 at 920 S. Commerce St.