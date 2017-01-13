This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

‘A Little Night Music’

You may know “Send in the Clowns.” But that’s only one of the enchanting waltz-time tunes that composer Stephen Sondheim conjures in his Tony-winning “A Little Night Music,” as a celebrated actress, the men who love her — and the women who love them — collide one memorable weekend. Complete with live orchestra, the show opens a three-weekend run Friday at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive; performances continue through Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays (with an additional 2 p.m. matinee Jan. 21). For tickets ($21-$4), call 702-362-7996 or visit www.LVLT.org.

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Beethoven and Mozart share star billing as the Las Vegas Philharmonic kicks off 2017 with Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 (featuring pianist Maria Radutu), Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Sixth Symphony and Michael Torke’s “Ash” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall; a pre-concert conversation with music director Donato Cabrera begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets ($30-$109) are available by phone at 702-749-2000 or online at lvphil.org.

Ronnie Foster Trio

Hammond organ master Ronnie Foster has worked with everyone from George Benson to Stevie Wonder, but you can catch him (with guitarist Jake Langley and drummer Jess Gopen) at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive; for tickets ($10 in advance, $12 on concert day), call 702-455-7340 or click on www.clarkcountynv.gov.

Folktales and fables

Storytellers Djeliba Baba and Diane Ferlatte team up to spin folktales and fables in the African tradition at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. For tickets ($10 in advance, $15 at the door), call 702-229-6383 or visit www.artslasvegas.org.

‘Bassey and Me’

British belter Shirley Bassey gets an 80th-birthday salute from singer Niki Scalera and music director Keith Thompson, who spotlight Bassey’s best, including “Goldfinger.” The show goes on at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz; tickets ($25-$45) are available at 702-749-2000 or www.thesmithcenter.com.