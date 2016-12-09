No shortage of Oscar-worthy turns in Las Vegas theaters this weekend

Some of the year’s most talked about performances are finally making their way to Las Vegas this weekend.

And, no, I’m not talking about the ensemble cast of “Office Christmas Party.”

“Manchester by the Sea,” “Nocturnal Animals” and “Miss Sloane” count no fewer than seven potential acting Oscar nominations among them, as well as one amazing but likely to be overlooked dirtball.

‘MANCHESTER BY THE SEA’

When he isn’t getting into bar fights, Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is living a solitary life as a handyman in Quincy, Massachusetts, shoveling snow, performing illegal electrical work and plunging a tenant’s toilet while listening to her on the phone, describing to a friend the sexual fantasies she has about him.

He’s ripped out of that life, though, by the death of his older brother, Joe (Kyle Chandler). While sudden, his passing wasn’t entirely unexpected. Joe had been diagnosed with a heart condition years ago and prepared everything for the care of his 15-year-old son, Patrick (Lucas Hedges). Well, everything except Lee, who’s stunned to learn he’s been made Patrick’s guardian.

When Lee returns to the quiet fishing village Manchester-by-the-Sea, he’s whispered about as though he’s some sort of mythological figure. “Is that Lee Chandler?” “The Lee Chandler?”

After making funeral arrangements for Joe, he’s ready to grab Patrick and head back to Quincy as quickly as possible. Lee might as well be allergic to his hometown, and he has no intention of staying a second longer than necessary.

But Patrick has other ideas. He’s juggling two girlfriends, commitments to the high school hockey and baseball teams and a rock band. Besides, he tells Lee, “There’s plenty of clogged toilets here.”

There’s always his mother (Gretchen Mol), Patrick says. He can just go live with her and her evangelical husband (Matthew Broderick). But the last time Joe saw his ex-wife, she was an alcoholic, had spent time in a psych ward and was the last person he wanted anywhere near his son.

So despite being overwhelmed, Lee does the best he can, even though he’s barely hanging on to life by his fingernails. Lee’s not just introverted, he’s broken. And, slowly and painfully, we learn the reason he can’t be comfortable anywhere near Manchester-by-the-Sea or his ex-wife, Randi (Michelle Williams), whom he has caused so much suffering.

Written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” is a long, contemplative slice of New England life. It’s also a near-lock for a best picture nomination, even though it could stand to lose a good 10 to 15 minutes.

I’ve already wished a couple of times this year that Affleck would get better material to work with, because when he does, he’s fantastic. Loneliness and regret hang on his shoulders like a rucksack full of cinder blocks. Williams, like Affleck another likely Oscar nominee, somehow has things worse. And Hedges, as the headstrong Patrick, could sneak into a supporting actor nomination.

‘NOCTURNAL ANIMALS’

You shouldn’t be gifted at making acclaimed films and overpriced suits. Life just doesn’t work that way. Unless you’re Tom Ford.

In only his second attempt, following 2009’s well-received “A Single Man,” the fashion designer-turned-filmmaker has written and directed a stunning, visually stylish thriller-inside-of-a-thriller about intimacy and revenge. It’s also a likely best picture nominee.

Susan Morrow (Amy Adams) hasn’t spoken to her ex-husband, Edward Sheffield (Jake Gyllenhaal), in 19 years. Then one day when her husband (Armie Hammer) is out of town on business and she’s alone in their cold, ultramodern home, Susan receives a package. It’s the manuscript of Edward’s novel, dedicated to her and titled “Nocturnal Animals,” something he used to call her because she’s always had trouble sleeping.

Then she starts reading and really has trouble sleeping.

The novel is the story of Tony Hastings (also portrayed by Gyllenhaal), who’s driving with his wife (Isla Fisher) and teenage daughter (Ellie Bamber) when they have a violent, late-night run-in with a trio of West Texas yokels on an isolated stretch of road.

After crashing into them and forcing their car off the highway, lead yokel Ray Marcus (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) blames Tony for leaving the scene of the crime. After plenty of posturing and threats from the twangy, maniacal Ray, Tony is isolated as two of the slimeballs drive off with his family. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, and Susan slams the manuscript closed in horror. She’s so rattled, she calls to check in on her own daughter.

From there, whenever she isn’t reading, Susan is reflecting on her past with Edward and the deeply personal way in which she destroyed him.

Gyllenhaal, whose work in this year’s interesting “Demolition” largely went unnoticed, shines as both the clean-cut sweetheart of a guy Susan fell in love with and the terrified bearded father. Adams could get an Oscar nomination for either this or her work in “Arrival.” Taylor-Johnson is mesmerizing as he redeems himself after less-than-stellar turns in “Godzilla” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” And Michael Shannon, who also can be seen this weekend starring in the made-in-Vegas “Frank & Lola,” turns in another brilliant performance as the local lawman to whom Tony turns for help.

‘MISS SLOANE’

I went into “Miss Sloane” expecting a good performance from Jessica Chastain in an OK movie. What I got was a great performance in a fun, twisty — albeit possibly too twisty — movie.

Elizabeth Sloane (Chastain) is the most cutthroat lobbyist in D.C. But when she’s approached by the head of a powerful gun lobby to craft a way to make women feel better about the Second Amendment, she laughs in his face — a big, braying, Julia Roberts laugh — and quits her high-profile firm to work for the scrappy opposition.

Four of her colleagues “Jerry Maguire” with her, but not her trusted protege (“The Newsroom’s” Alison Pill), who tries to make a name for herself by bringing down Sloane.

Directed by John Madden (“Shakespeare in Love”) from a script by newcomer Jonathan Perera, “Miss Sloane” is centered around a Senate ethics hearing/witch hunt chaired by Senator Sperling (John Lithgow). The folksy Democrat tries to smear her on behalf of the gun lobby with everything from her prescription drug abuse to her preference for the company of a male prostitute (charmingly portrayed by Jake Lacy).

Like “Manchester by the Sea” and “Nocturnal Animals,” “Miss Sloane” is an actors’ showcase.

Chastain is a force of chilly nature. She’s calculated, almost Vulcan and nearly sociopathic to the point that her boss (a very good Mark Strong) asks, “Were you ever normal?”

As her key adversary, former colleague Pat Connors, Michael Stuhlbarg feels like a man who’s gotten his hands very dirty over the years. And any chance to see Sam Waterston, even in a small role, is a pleasure.

“Miss Sloane” is a gripping tale of gamesmanship, dirty tricks and backroom shenanigans.

In the end, it isn’t entirely believable, but it’s mighty entertaining nonetheless.

