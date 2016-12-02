QUIZ: Can you tell these cheesy real holiday movies from the fake ones?

What’s that old axiom? If you gave a thousand monkeys a thousand typewriters, everything they cranked out would be better than those original holiday movies on Lifetime, Hallmark and Freeform (the cable channel formerly known as ABC Family)?

They’re nearly as silly as they are inescapable this time of year, but how well do you really know them? Take this quiz and see if you can tell which of the following movie plots are real:

1) It’s “Groundhog Day” on Christmas Eve as a young woman (Amy Smart) must relive the same blind date (with Mark-Paul Gosselaar), over and over again, until they fall in love in time for Christmas.

2) Feeling neglected by Santa (Will Sasso), Mrs. Claus transforms herself into a babe (Mira Sorvino) and heads to Las Vegas for some rest and relaxation and to help a concierge fall in love.

3) A cynical talk show host (Tori Spelling) is visited on Christmas Eve by the Ghost of Christmas Past (Gary Coleman) and the Ghost of Christmas Present (William Shatner), who teach her the error of her ways.

4) A dying girl is granted a magical Christmas wish, but rather than use it to save her life, she wishes that her wealthy doctor (Dean Cain) and her financially troubled mother (“Frasier’s” Peri Gilpin) would fall in love so that her mom and three sisters would have better lives.

5) After catching her fiance cheating, a high-powered New York publicist (Kristin Chenoweth) moves to rural Montana, takes a job with the local chamber of commerce, convinces the local rescue squad to pose for a fundraising beefcake calendar and eventually falls in love.

6) Desperate to please her overbearing parents, a waitress (Melissa Joan Hart) kidnaps a customer (Mario Lopez), takes him home for the holidays, introduces him as her boyfriend, and they eventually fall in love.

7) A high-powered marketing executive (Jenny McCarthy) must return home and take over the family business when her father, Santa Claus (George Wendt) falls ill. She, too, eventually falls in love.

8) A high-powered music executive (Jennie Garth) doesn’t have time to date, so she has a baby via a sperm donor. But when the baby is born with a full beard and an abnormal interest in toys, she travels to the North Pole to see if Santa (Ted McGinley) might be the boy’s father. Also, she falls in love along the way.

9) A harried cosmetics executive hires an impossibly cheery, Mary Poppins-like consultant (David Hasselhoff) to plan her family’s Christmas party and activities. Wouldn’t you know it, he finds love, too.

10) A woman reluctantly takes her toy designer boyfriend to meet her parents, Santa and Mrs. Claus (“Family Ties” alums Michael Gross and Meredith Baxter). Much to her surprise, he’s thrilled, because marrying her would put him next in line to be Santa.

11) When Mrs. Claus dies, Santa reverts to his youthful form (Chad Michael Murray) and travels to L.A. to find a new Mrs. Claus on a “Bachelor”-style dating show.

12) A young woman (Christina Milian) who’s always dreamed of having a perfect Christmas becomes trapped inside an idyllic snow globe, then must decide whether to stay with the guy she falls in love with inside the globe or escape to find love in the real world.

Answers: 1) “12 Dates of Christmas” 2) “Finding Mrs. Claus” 3) “A Carol Christmas” 4) Fake 5) “12 Men of Christmas” 6) “Holiday in Handcuffs” 7) “Santa Baby” 8) Fake 9) “The Christmas Consultant” 10) “Becoming Santa” 11) Fake 12) “Snowglobe”

