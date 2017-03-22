Metro Diner and Bandito to open, Rice Republic and Japonais close

Bandito, scheduled to open in the Hughes Center in May, has settled on a kitchen team in the wake of Mike Minor’s unexpected departure from the project. Chris Kight, most recently at Matador, will head up the team. Lending him a hand will be Brian Littlejohn, formerly of RM Seafood and Border Grill, and Rene Nungaray, who has worked at Estiatorio Milos.

Japonais at The Mirage is closing after more than a decade, although it will be replaced by a similar concept. On May 1, the space will be re-branded as Otoro Robata Grill & Sushi, taking its name from the fattiest, most prized cut of tuna belly. The fate of the local spot has long been in question. It was briefly considered for Masaharu Morimoto’s local venture, which instead opened at MGM Grand.

Metro Diner has opened at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave.

Rice Republic in Downtown Summerlin has closed.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com. Janna Karel contributed to this report.