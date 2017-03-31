Chumlee is sunny-side up at McDonald’s; ‘Spam Scam’ hits The Space

Like so many loose leaves and even leaflets in the VegasVille wind, notes have been flying free this week. Time to give chase:

AN ORDER OF MCCHUMLEE

Austin “Chumlee” Russell of “Pawn Stars” is returning to his first job — at McDonald’s near Galleria Mall at 601 N. Stephanie Street in Henderson — to take part in the company’s Eggs for Education charity campaign. He’s in the kitchen preparing breakfast from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Friday.

McDonald’s is donating $1 from every Egg McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin to its Eggs for Education program.

Chumlee worked at McDonald’s, and also a nearby Quiznos, before hooking up with his friend Corey Harrison at Gold & Silver Pawn. The rest is History, which is where “Pawn Stars” debuted in 2009 and remains a cable-TV phenomenon..

THEATRICAL SHTICK

Honored Wednesday during CinemaCon was Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, a giant in the film industry (hence the title, familiar to those event remotely familiar with the Oscar telecast). Boone Isaacs was awarded the annual Pioneer of the Year award at by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. The organization honors leaders in the industry who have also performed significant charity work.

Actor David Oyelowo presented Boone Isaacs with the award during the Foundation’s gala dinner at Caesars Palace. About 2,000 film execs turned out, with presenter Aasif Mandvi (of HBO’s “The Brink” and also, years ago, “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central) firing off a good line after AMC Theaters President Adam Aron left the stage.

“I can’t believe it, I finally met Adam Aron,” Mandvi said. “I told him, ‘Adam! I have a great idea for how to improve your theaters!’ I’m sure he’s never heard that before. Having an idea and being able to pay for the idea are different things, of course — but we have ideas, Adam!”

The event celebrated 71 years. Boone Isaacs is just the fourth woman, and first African-American woman, ever honored with a Pioneer Award.

‘ABSINTHE’ FAILS TO IMPRESS

The Los Angeles Times has weighed in on the “Absinthe” production that opened March 22 at L.A. Live’s Event Deck.

I’ll save some reading. The tag line of the review posted Wednesday: ” ‘Absinthe may succeed wildly here, but from my point of view, what works in Vegas can stay in Vegas.”

Gaz, I expect, is positively crestfallen …

For the full account, click here.

THE BUNCO EFFECT

“Nigerian Spam Scam Scam” creator Dean Cameron once sought the advice of some bunco cops. You know, the officers who bust spam-scammers. Great idea. “They had a lot of suggestions of how to carry out your own spam scam,” said Cameron, who brings the play to The Space for three performances at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.

A quick history: In January 2003, Cameron began responding to a Nigerian spam scammer, asking for several millions of dollars to be wired to him in his home country. In his elaborate alias, Cameron professed to be a nutty millionaire from Florida with a Filipino houseboy and a pet cat named Mr. Snickers. He had about exhausted his story and was being pressed to send money when an officer advised, “Tell him you need to speak in code. Create a code for him because you are concerned about your security.”

That move sufficiently confused the Nigerian scammer, who attempted to dissect Cameron’s gibberish, and added two months to the ruse/ Cameron was thus able to finish off the script that is now his stage play.

Cameron was connected to The Space founder Mark Shunock through mutual friends Penn and Emily Jillette, and this is how a simple e-mail exchange makes it all the way to the Vegas stage.

BENWARD, STONEYS FOR A CAUSE

As part of the Academy of Country Music’s “Party for a Cause” Vegas-wide celebration, celebrated musician-composer Aaron Benward is hosting special editions of his “Nashville Unplugged” showcase at Mizuya Lounge at Mandalay Bay. The no-cover shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Filmore and Justin Ebach, instrumental (as it were) in singer-songwriter Brett Young’s career, are onstage Friday. And, hey, maybe Young will show up too.

Saturday it’s ACM Songwriter of the Year Shane McAnally and Josh Osbourne, with at least a dozen hits to their credit.

Another Kats! Bureau outpost, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square, is hosting a tailgate party at noon Saturday and also a solid lineup at 9 p.m. Saturday. Lucas Hoge, Stephanie Quayle and Trick Pony are in the lineup at the nighttime show.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section, and Fridays in Neon. He also hosts “Kats! On The Radio” Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on KUNV 91.5-FM and appears Wednesdays at 11 a.m. with Dayna Roselli on KTNV Channel 13. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.