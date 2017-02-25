10 best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend

There’s a lot to celebrate in Las Vegas this weekend. Whether you plan to stay in or go out Sunday night, make sure you’ll be near a TV screen so you can catch the 89th Academy Awards. Mardi Gras arrives on Tuesday, so use the weekend to stock up on King Cake and crawfish.

Here are our Top Ten picks on what to see, eat and do this weekend in Las Vegas.

GRAB A BITE

Indian restaurants have multiplied across Southern Nevada over the years, a boon to vegetarians and fans of spicy sambas and tender tandoori. New to the Las Vegas culinary landscape is Angara Indian Spice Grill, opened by a Punjabi native with 20-plus years in the business. Treat yourself to crisp meat samosas, hot and flaky garlic naan and flavorful saag paneer.

Downtown’s Zydeco Po-Boys has announced via its Facebook page that it will close its doors on March 3. Stop in to the Cajun-style eatery one last time.

GET A DRINK

Lucky Dragon will be the site of the second Southwest Tea Festival, including tastings, pairings and tea demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 am. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $30 for one day, $50 for both.

Learn about Italian wines during the Taste and Learn session from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Rd. Castello di Monsanto and Villa di Cappezzana wines will be showcased with a variety of small plates. $65; call 702-364-5300.

SEE A SHOW

Cynthia Gregory, Henderson resident and one of “Swan Lake’s” quintessential ballerinas, is following in the footsteps of generations of ballet greats by staging the classic for Nevada Ballet Theatre this weekend in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. A live orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s score will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The premise of a StorySLAM centers on a simple and almost primal drive: to tell stories. For a couple of hours Friday, speakers will share tales about “What I Did For Love.” The evening is inspired by The Moth, a popular live storytelling event and radio show. The event begins at 8 p.m. at the Center for Science and Wonder, 1651 E. Sunset Road.

ROCK OUT

Get ready for high-fives from strangers. Lots of them. Copious amounts, in fact, as if you just did something truly heroic. That’s what’s in store if you attend the Bon Jovi concert at T-Mobile Arena. Need more Jovi etiquette tips? Look no further.

Railroad Earth favors Americana at its most unabridged, the Jersey six-piece fleshing out their Celtic-influenced folk into sweeping jams equally earthy and enveloping. See them at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

We're headed back on the road across North America for our 2017 Winter Tour! Fan Club Pre-sale tix ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/kTqu8GId0Wpic.twitter.com/CTz9PCM2IQ — Railroad Earth (@RailroadEarth) November 2, 2016

CATCH A MOVIE

Much like “The Cabin in the Woods,” “Get Out” works best the less you know about it.

Written by Jordan Peele — yes that Jordan Peele, of “Key and Peele” fame — making his directorial debut, the social satire plays with the very real fears that come with being a young black man in today’s America.

Peele’s filmmaking debut is a confident, assured movie crammed full of wit, clever twists and surprising depth. See the full review here.

STAY IN

Less than a month after it took home the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Sundance winner "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore" is on @netflix today, starring the ridiculously magnetic @melanielynskey! pic.twitter.com/FslJN0VfyR — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) February 24, 2017

Need something to eat while you watch? Amazon just launched a restaurant delivery service for Amazon Prime members in Las Vegas. Prime members can order food from more than 100 restaurants, browse menus and track the status of their deliveries through the service.

WATCH THE OSCARS

From watching Sunday’s awards on big screens at Brenden Theatres at the Palms and the Wynn Las Vegas sports book to more intimate gatherings at Caesars Palace and The Cromwell, locals have several options for celebrating Hollywood’s biggest night in style. See all four parties here.

HELLO KITTY

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Las Vegas. The bright pink van decorated with Hello Kitty’s favorite sweets will sell an array of goodies including cookies, rainbow macaroons, mini cakes and T-shirts and coffee mugs.

GET READY FOR MARDI GRAS

Whether you call it Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday or Pancake Day, it’s the day before Lent begins, which means it’ll be this Tuesday. Load up on all the King Cake, shellfish and paczki you’ll need before the big day at these 9 restaurants and bakeries.

STOP AND ADMIRE THE ROSES

The outdoor area of the Bunkhouse Saloon will house a gallery-style display on the theme “roses” while the band Hawthorne Heights performs inside.

Artists of any stripe can submit work. Every submission will be displayed as long as it adheres to the guidelines: It must have at least one rose somewhere in it, it must be able to hang on a grid wall.Attendees will be able to bid on those pieces, as well as others that artists paint live at the event.