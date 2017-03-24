4 picks for food in Las Vegas this weekend

Easter egg rollin’

If you’re going to celebrate spring with a turn on the High Roller, you may as well enjoy the taste in addition to the view. On Thursdays through April 13, the observation wheel at The Linq will offer Easter-themed Ethel M chocolate tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s $52, which includes four egg-shaped chocolates filled with flavored creams, plus a glass of wine before boarding. Call 702-322-0593 or visit highrollerlv.com.

Back to the farm

The fresh52 farmers and artisans market has returned to Inspirada’s Solista Park, 1890 Via Firenze in Henderson, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month, which means it’ll be there this week. More than a dozen local vendors will be represented, including Gilcrease Orchard, D&D Farms, Success Valley Farms and Big Paw Olive Oils.

A Strong showing

Wines from Rodney Strong Vineyards will accompany four courses — the zinfandel will be paired with pepper-crusted New York sirloin — beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. It’s $69; call 702-869-8500.

Tour d’Emeril

Monday is the reservation deadline for a dinner that will launch a monthly tour of Emeril Lagasse’s Las Vegas restaurants. Scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 31 at Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand, the dinner will be four courses with an entree of grilled Colorado lamb chop, stuffed shank and sausage. It’s $90, or $150 with Huneeus wine pairings. Call 702-891-7374. The dinners will continue June 23 (Lagasse’s Stadium), Sept. 8 (Delmonico Steakhouse) and Dec. 8 (Table 10).