4th Naked City Pizza to open in January in Las Vegas

Naked City Pizza owner Chris Palmeri has announced a fourth location, expected to open in about two to three weeks.

The new spot will be called Naked City Pizza Express, and will be located in the Blue Diamond Saloon on Blue Diamond Road at Rainbow Boulevard. He says the new spot will be similar in concept to the original Naked City Pizza inside Moon Doggies Bar & Grill on Arville Street, with a walkup window where customers will place their orders and pay, and the staff delivering the food to a table or the bar.

The scaled-down menu will include pizza, wings, chicken fingers and sandwiches, but none of the more upscale fare featured at other Naked City locales.

After leaving an executive chef position on the Strip, Palmeri launched his Naked City brand in 2009 with a hot dog cart that operated in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Boulevard dive bar Dino’s, and soon moved indoors as Naked City Sandwich Shop. Upon the closing of that shop, the first Naked City Pizza opened at Moon Doggies. Following success spurred in part by an appearance on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” a second location opened on Paradise Road, followed by the more upscale Naked City Tavern that opened this year on Pecos Road near Sunset Park.

Palmeri isn’t looking to let up on the expansion anytime soon. He says a partnership with a major local player is in the works, with contracts expected to be signed the first of the year.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Find @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.