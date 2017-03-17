5 foods to get for St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas

To celebrate the wearin’ of the green…

Guinness Shake

LVB Burgers & Bar, The Mirage

The famous stout is blended with Nutella, espresso whipped cream and vanilla ice cream, $14.

Shamrocked cocktail

Therapy

The luck of the Irish just may come with a mix of Midori, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey and Irish cream, topped with whipped cream and mint, $10 through the end of the month.

Irish bangers

Nine Fine Irishmen, New York-New York

Traditional sausages are served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, braised cabbage and mushroom sauce, $15 at lunch, with one banger, or $19 at dinner, with two.

Shepherd’s pie

Table 34

Braised short ribs are topped with mashed potatoes and served with English peas, $24, March 17 only.

Corned beef and cabbage

Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen, SLS Las Vegas

The Irish favorite is served with carrots, potatoes, whole-grain mustard and a Guinness, $10.95.

