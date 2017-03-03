5 noodle dishes to try in Las Vegas

Kao Lao Lao
China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Steamed oat noodles, hand-rolled around the finger, are served with a tiger dipping sauce, $8.88.
Miso Ramen
California Noodle House, California Hotel
Chashu pork belly, bamboo, black mushrooms, green onions and egg are served atop ramen in a miso broth, $11.
Truffle ravioli
Salute, Red Rock Resort
Pasta pillows are stuffed with ricotta and truffle sottocenere cheeses and served with foie gras cognac crema and shaved Parmigiano, $26.
Drunken Lobster Pad Thai
Tao, The Venetian
Drunken noodle pad Thai is served with a whole lobster, $32.
Singpore Style Noodles
WuHu Noodle, Silverton
The noodles are tossed with shrimp, shredded pork, egg, bell peppers, bean sprouts and onions with an essence of curry, $12.
