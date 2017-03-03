5 noodle dishes to try in Las Vegas

Kao Lao Lao

China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Steamed oat noodles, hand-rolled around the finger, are served with a tiger dipping sauce, $8.88.

Miso Ramen

California Noodle House, California Hotel

Chashu pork belly, bamboo, black mushrooms, green onions and egg are served atop ramen in a miso broth, $11.

Truffle ravioli

Salute, Red Rock Resort

Pasta pillows are stuffed with ricotta and truffle sottocenere cheeses and served with foie gras cognac crema and shaved Parmigiano, $26.

Drunken Lobster Pad Thai

Tao, The Venetian

Drunken noodle pad Thai is served with a whole lobster, $32.

Singpore Style Noodles

WuHu Noodle, Silverton

The noodles are tossed with shrimp, shredded pork, egg, bell peppers, bean sprouts and onions with an essence of curry, $12.

