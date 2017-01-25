5 reasons we’re excited for Chick-fil-A’s debut in Southern Nevada on Thursday

After years of waiting, Chick-fil-A will officially open its first two restaurants in Nevada this week.

With the grand opening less than 36 hours away, here are five reasons we’re excited for Chick-fil-A’s debut in Southern Nevada:

FREE FOOD FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR IS UP FOR GRABS

First 100 party promotional image

Dubbed the “First 100” party, Chick-fil-A will celebrate the grand opening of the two Henderson locations by giving away a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals total) to the first 100 eligible adults in line at either restaurant when the doors open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Eager diners can officially start forming a line 24 hours in advance at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. If more than 100 people are onsite when the line starts early Wednesday morning, all 100 spots will be determined by a drawing held that morning, Chick-fil-A said in a release.

Those taking part in the 24-hour camp out can enjoy games and a chance to dine on Chick-fil-A favorites before the restaurant opens to the public.

To read the official rules and eligibility for Chick-fil-A’s “First 100” event, head to Chick-fil-a.com.

CHICK-FIL-A OFFERS A LARGE MENU WITH EVERYTHING FROM BREAKFAST TO DESSERT

Chocolate chip cookie promotional image

In addition to Chick-fil-A’s signature fried chicken sandwiches, guests can enjoy everything from breakfast favorites and garden salads to frozen fresh squeezed lemonade.

For those craving something sweet, the restaurant also offers a variety of dessert items ranging from cookies and cream milkshakes to warm chocolate chip cookies.

Both Chick-fil-A locations — 460 N. Stephanie St. and 9925 S. Eastern Ave. — will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

THE RESTAURANT SERVES FRESH, LOCALLY SOURCED INGREDIENTS

Fresh ingredients preparation image

According to Chick-fil-A, “nearly everything on its menu is made from scratch daily, including salads made from fresh fruit and vegetables that are hand-chopped throughout the day.” As a result, the eatery opts for locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

CHICK-FIL-A GIVES BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

As part of the grand opening celebration, Chick-fil-A is collecting new children’s books to benefit local youth.

Through Saturday, Jan. 28, guests can drop off children’s books to a “Book House” located inside the restaurant. Created entirely from reclaimed wood, the nearly 3-foot Book House will be donated to a local youth organization.

THE EATERY CELEBRATES QUIRKY THEME DAYS WITH FREE FOOD

Cow Appreciation Day promotional image

Each year, Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country celebrate “Cow Appreciation Day” by offering adults and children free food for dressing in their best cow attire.

“Cow Appreciation Day is the one day where it’s okay to dress ‘udderly’ crazy and get rewarded for it,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

