5 warm soups to eat on chilly Las Vegas nights

Signature New Orleans gumbo at Oyster Bar at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

(courtesy Bazaar Meat)

(courtesy RM Seafood)

(courtesy MGM Resorts International)

(courtesy)

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Heritage Lobster Bisque

Heritage Steak, The Mirage

The already sublimely rich lily is gilded with herb cream and garnished with an Old Bay cracker, $18.

Matzo ball soup

Siegel’s 1941, El Cortez

Chicken broth with matzo balls and chunks of chicken and carrots is served with challah, $8.50.

Clam chowder

RM Seafood, Mandalay Bay

New England-style chowder is made with fresh littleneck clams, bacon, potatoes and fresh herbs, $12 for a cup, $15 for a bowl.

New Orleans gumbo

The Oyster Bar and Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar, Santa Fe, Palace, Texas and Sunset Stations and Green Valley Ranch Resort

Andouille sausage, okra, shrimp, crab and lobster make a rich Creole stew served with steamed rice, $20 to $23.99, depending on location.

The Lhardy’s Madrid Beef Consomme

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas

Named for an historic Madrid restaurant, the consomme is finished with sherry, a quail egg and caviar, $12.

