5 warm soups to eat on chilly Las Vegas nights

Heritage Lobster Bisque

Heritage Steak, The Mirage

The already sublimely rich lily is gilded with herb cream and garnished with an Old Bay cracker, $18.

Matzo ball soup

Siegel’s 1941, El Cortez

Chicken broth with matzo balls and chunks of chicken and carrots is served with challah, $8.50.

Clam chowder

RM Seafood, Mandalay Bay

New England-style chowder is made with fresh littleneck clams, bacon, potatoes and fresh herbs, $12 for a cup, $15 for a bowl.

New Orleans gumbo

The Oyster Bar and Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar, Santa Fe, Palace, Texas and Sunset Stations and Green Valley Ranch Resort

Andouille sausage, okra, shrimp, crab and lobster make a rich Creole stew served with steamed rice, $20 to $23.99, depending on location.

The Lhardy’s Madrid Beef Consomme

Bazaar Meat, SLS Las Vegas

Named for an historic Madrid restaurant, the consomme is finished with sherry, a quail egg and caviar, $12.

