Celebrate National Popcorn Day with frozen popcorn at Popped

Liquid nitrogen is a form of molecular gastronomy typically reserved for upscale, avant-garde restaurants in New York and mixology bars on the Las Vegas Strip, but two local friends have introduced it to more traditional fare — popcorn.

Before opening the first location of Popped in 2011, managing partners Jean François Chavanel and Zelma Hulet worked in restaurants.

Chavanel attended culinary school in France before becoming a chef at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas where he met Hulet, the restaurant’s maître d’.

They discussed the idea of opening a place where they could bring their upscale culinary techniques to local families.

Chavanel enjoyed playing with the liquid nitrogen and wanted to introduce it to something classic. “We wanted to take the liquid nitrogen, which is really fun, and bring it to something that is more approachable that everyone can have. And popcorn is so traditional, so it’s a perfect combination.”

The temperature of liquid nitrogen is minus 346, and it’s generally used to rapidly cool food and cocktails while creating a visual smoky effect. At Popped, Chavanel dispenses the foggy liquid into a canister of popped popcorn. It instantly freezes the kernels and hardens the sweetened glazes. When eaten, the nitrogen pops and fizzes in your mouth. But the best part is what Chavanel calls “dragon’s breath.”

“It’s fun because as you eat it, you can blow the gas out of your mouth. Kids really enjoy it. They laugh the whole time they’re eating it,” he says.

The effect lasts about 10 minutes so it can only be enjoyed in stores. But Popped offers 18 flavors of regular popcorn ranging from sweet to salty to spicy that can be taken home in attractive packaging.

Hulet says the idea started with the frozen popcorn. “From there, we created flavors based on what we liked and what we thought tasted good.”

Favorites include 505 made with white chocolate and red and green hatch chiles and chocolate tide made with caramel, dark chocolate and sea salt. The best seller? Classic caramel.

Bags sell for between $3-5.

Popped outlets are at 9480 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, in Henderson, and 3700 S. Hualapai Way in Las Vegas.

Hulet and Chavanel plan new popcorn flavors this year, along with a line of nuts, which they expect to launch around July.

“We are always trying to improve,” Chavanel says. “We keep making it healthier, making it better, making it more fun.”

