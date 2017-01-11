Chang’s Momofuku opens at Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas

Momofuku has opened at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Chef David Chang opened his first Momofuku — Momofuku Noodle Bar — in New York in 2004 and now has 13 restaurants in New York, Washington, D.C., Toronto and Sydney, Australia.

The Las Vegas Momofuku, whose name translates to “lucky peach,” is fronted by the neon-lit Peach Bar. The dining room, which has a quasi-industrial look, includes a five-panel mural featuring the dogs of both Chang and Michael Chen, opening executive chef.

Chang, who has four James Beard Awards, said in November that his Strip restaurant would not be a clone of any of the others, because he’s learned to export only that which makes sense.

Among the dishes he wanted to showcase here, he said, is fried chicken and caviar, a pairing he attributed to renowned chef/mentor Wylie Dufresne.

“I think it makes more sense here” than in New York, he said. “When people are here, they can celebrate.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com.