Du-par’s at Golden Gate in downtown Las Vegas to close at midnight

Du-par’s Restaurant & Bakery, which has been at the Golden Gate in downtown Las Vegas since 2010, will close at midnight tonight.

The restaurant, which has been a Los Angeles institution since 1938, is known for its old-fashioned diner food, notably fluffy pancakes and flaky pies. A press release issued Tuesday afternoon said the closure was because of financial reasons, that Du-par’s had struggled with payments for some time.

A newer location in the Suncoast will remain open. The Golden Gate is said to be “evaluating future opportunities” for the space.

