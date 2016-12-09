Enjoy a buffet dinner at Ikea Friday night

Julford buffet

Celebrate the holidays Swedish-style with the Julbord buffet Friday at Ikea at 6500 Ikea Way, near the 215 Beltway interchange with South Durango Drive. The lavish buffet with such dishes as assorted varieties of herring, Swedish cucumber and potato salads, Christmas ham, meatballs with lingonberries, assorted cheeses, smoked salmon with horseradish sauce, warm glogg and much, much more is $16.99, $4.99 for kids 12 and younger. Seatings are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Whiskey-pairing dinners

Two whiskey-pairing dinners are scheduled this week. American single malts will be showcased at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rx Boiler Room at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. It’s $75; go to www.eventbrite.com. And bourbons will be paired with five courses at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Valencia Ballroom at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino (and vegetarian options are available). It’s $99; call 702-869-7803.

Frank’s Birthday Dinner

If you’ve always wanted to dine with Ol’ Blue Eyes, this may be the next best thing: The legendary crooner’s favorites will be served during Frank’s Birthday Dinner on Monday at Sinatra at Encore. The menu will include clams posillipo, veal Milanese and fusilli with fileto di pomodoro. Reservations will be accepted beginning at 5:30 p.m. It’s $125, which includes a copy of the “Ultimate Sinatra” CD. Call 702-770-5320.

Decadence in the Desert

Food trucks and chocolate; what’s not to like? Decadence in the Desert will run from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and diversions will include artists’ displays, live entertainment and the lights in the cactus garden (from 5 to 9 p.m.) at Ethel M Chocolates Factory Store in Henderson. Admission is free, but there’s a $14.99 fee for the tasting room. Proceeds will go to Opportunity Village.

‘Wine Christmas’

A white Christmas is pretty much always off the table for Las Vegas, but “I’m Dreaming of a Wine Christmas” will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Container Park. Wine and cocktails will be served at various stations in the park, and there will be live entertainment and an ugly Christmas sweater contest. For tickets, which are $25 in advance (or $30 at the gate), go to downtowncontainerpark.com.