It’s candy cane season

Candy Cane Eggnog Shake

LVB Burgers & Bar, The Mirage

Vanilla ice cream is blended with eggnog and peppermint candies and topped with whipped cream, $8.

Peppermint Stick

Vintner Grill

This festive cocktail is a blend of white creme de cacao, peppermint schnapps and cream, garnished with crushed peppermint candy, $8.

Candy Cane Cheesecake

Grand Cafe, Green Valley Ranch Resort

Individual New York-style cheesecakes flavored with crushed candy canes and raspberry sauce will be served on Christmas Eve and Christmas as part of prix-fixe menus, $16.99.

Candy Cane Cream Puffs

The Buffet at TI, Treasure Island

Crispy house-baked choux pastry puffs are filled with whipped cream flavored with crushed peppermint candy, on the buffet Christmas Eve and Christmas, $28.50 for brunch, $33.50 for dinner.

Candy Cane Bam-Boozled Shake

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Vanilla ice cream blended with peppermint schnapps and crushed candy canes is topped with peppermint glaze, vanilla frosting and whipped cream, $15.

