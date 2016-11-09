Las Vegas restaurants offer free and discounted meals to military for Veteran’s Day

“Thanks” just doesn’t seem like enough, so numerous Las Vegas-area restaurants and bars are offering free or discounted food and drink in commemoration of Veterans Day.

This is not intended to be a complete listing. Discounts are available to veterans and retired members of the military. ID required. Unless otherwise noted, they apply on Friday, Nov. 11.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas; 702-444-4500 or www.beerpark.com. Twenty percent discount on total bill all day.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-385-2226 or www.cabowabocantina.com. Two-for-one drinks.

Claim Jumper, multiple locations; www.claimjumper.com. Free lunch or dinner from special Veterans Menu, $5 regular or strawberry margaritas, $4 16-ounce draft beers, on Nov. 14.

On Monday, November 14, we thank Veterans for your service with a complimentary meal. See all the details: https://t.co/Zs95UplA6Hpic.twitter.com/rnEfBJEs6q — Claim Jumper (@Claim_Jumper) November 1, 2016

Delmonico Steakhouse, The Venetian; emerilsrestaurants.com or 702-414-3737. Twenty-five percent off food only, at lunch or dinner.

Denny’s, multiple locations; www.dennys.com. Free Build Your Own Grand Slam, 5 a.m. to noon.

Defenders of the free world deserve a free breakfast. On Fri. 11/11 from 5am to 12pm veterans get a free Grand Slam. pic.twitter.com/5PGTlI1y4o — Denny's (@DennysDiner) November 7, 2016

Garden Buffet, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com. Military members and one guest, free entry to breakfast with bottomless bloody marys, or lunch or dinner buffet, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 10.

IHOP, multiple locations; www.ihop.com. Free red, white and blue pancakes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Medley Buffet, Aliante Hotel + Casino; 702-692-7777 or www.aliantegaming.com. Free breakfast or lunch buffet, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Medley will offer a free breakfast or lunch buffet to all U.S. veterans in honor of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11! pic.twitter.com/FHC2jjITtb — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) November 1, 2016

Pahrump Nugget; 775-751-6500 or www.pahrumpnugget.com. Free buffet, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin; 702-982-0111. Twenty-five percent off total bill.

Mimi’s Cafe, multiple locations; www.mimiscafe.com. Free entree from special Veterans Day menu with purchase of a non-alcoholic beverage. Also: $5.99 entrees from special Veterans Day menu with purchase of non-alcoholic beverage all day Nov. 12 and 13.

Veterans & Active Duty Military Personnel- Join us for a FREE ENTRÉE from our special menu on November 11th. * with purchase of a beverage. pic.twitter.com/YeemAsrsHv — Mimi's Cafe (@mimis_cafe) November 3, 2016

Public House, Grand Canal Shoppes; 702-407-5310 or www.publichouselv.com. Fifteen percent off food.

Ra Sushi, Fashion Show Mall; 702-696-0008 or www.rasushi.com. One free item from “Shareables” menu of lobster spring rolls, tempura and shrimp and more.

Rampart Buffet, Rampart Casino; 702-507-5900 or theresortatsummerlin.com. Free buffet.

S7 Buffet, Silver Sevens; 702-733-7000 or www.silversevenscasino.com. Free buffet.

Seasons Buffet, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com. Free buffet from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Station Casinos buffets at Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort, the Palms, Santa Fe Station, Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, Boulder Station, Fiesta Henderson, Sunset Station and Palace Station; www.sclv.com. Free breakfast, lunch or dinner with military Boarding Pass.

Studio B Buffet, M Resort; 702-797-1000 or www.themresort.com. Free buffet, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wienerschnitzel, multiple locations; www.wienerschnitzel.com. Free chili dog, small fries and a 20-ounce drink.

Yard House, multiple locations; www.yardhouse.com. Free appetizer at lunch, dinner or late-night. No purchase necessary, dine-in only.

