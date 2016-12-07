Local mixologists stir tradition into festive cocktails

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Yule or Festivus, tradition is important this time of year, and that extends to the spirits that fill your grandmother’s glassware.

“For me, the holidays are about celebrating those traditions and sharing,” said Tony Abou-Ganim, who’s known nationally as the Modern Mixologist. “Celebrating with friends and family and making memories.”

Abou-Ganim talks about two of his favorite cocktails, the Tom and Jerry and the rock and rye, both of which he plans to serve at least a few nights this season at Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay, which he opened with chef Shawn McClain.

“Another favorite is hot buttered rum,” Abou-Ganim said. “When you heat up a batch, that warmth that you feel when you take that first sip …”

Abou-Ganim said when he developed the beverage program at Bellagio in 1998, hot buttered rum was a featured holiday drink that grew more popular every year.

J.R. Starkus, district manager of brand development and resort mixology for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, says holiday cocktails should highlight seasonal flavors.

“Whether that would be peppermint bark or cranberries, or something special with ginger and mace,” he said. “It could be all of those things that make a holiday cocktail.”

Here’s a sampling of special holiday drinks created by mixologists around town.

The Skara Brae

Parlor Lounge, The Mirage

Highland Park 12 Year Scotch, Gran Classico Amaro, Vedrenne Creme de Cacao, Grand Marnier, touch of cardamom cream and nutmeg, $16.

Mistletoe Margarita

The Palm, The Forum Shops at Caesars

Casamigos Blanco, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, cranberry juice, lime juice and cane syrup, garnished with fresh cranberries, $14.

Eight Crazy Nights

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas

Blue Curacao, Licor 43, creme de menthe and egg whites, $16.

Kris Kringle

Crush, MGM Grand

Banana-infused Zaya rum, Kringle Cream Liquer, Lustau Oloroso sherry, Angostura aromatic bitters and coconut cream, $14.

Winter Break

Public School 702, Downtown Summerlin

Spiced rum, heavy whipping cream, Licor 43, cinnamon-maple syrup and egg white with a dusting of cinnamon, $10.

The Dream

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore bars and restaurants

Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut, St. Germain elderflower liqueur and hibiscus syrup, $22.

Pecan Manhattan

Press, The Four Seasons

Candied pecan-infused Maker’s Mark, Vittone Italian sweet vermouth, Cherry Heering, Angostura bitters and Luxardo cherries rolled in crushed candied pecans, $16.

Smore

Hyde Bellagio, Bellagio

Knob Creek Rye, creme de cacao and Godiva chocolate garnished with Licor 43 foam and a graham cracker rim, $18.

Freezing Apple

Minus5 Ice Experience, Mandalay Bay and Monte Carlo

Caramel vodka, sour apple schnapps and sweet and sour mix, $12.

Chai House

T-bones Chophouse, Red Rock Resort, and The Lobby Bar, Green Valley Ranch

Kraken Black Rum, gingerbread liqueur, Torani Caramel Syrup, almond milk and Teavana Caramel Chai Tea, $15.

Naughty Elf

Fremont, Main Street Station and California casino bars

Frangelico, creme de cocoa, vanilla vodka and a splash of creme de noyaux topped off with half-and-half and a candy cane, $5.

Chai Me Up, Santa

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops

Chila ‘Orchata cinnamon cream rum, Frangelico, Fireball and hot chai, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon, $12.

