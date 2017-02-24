4 Oscars parties you can go to in Las Vegas

You may not have scored invitations to the Governors Ball or any of the other official swanky Oscar-night parties, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get dressed up and have some fun.

From watching Sunday’s awards on big screens at Brenden Theatres at the Palms and the Wynn Las Vegas sports book to more intimate gatherings at Caesars Palace and The Cromwell, locals have several options for celebrating Hollywood’s biggest night in style.

Brenden Theatres at The Palms

“Variety Salutes Hollywood,” the annual fundraiser for Variety The Children’s Charity, will feature a red carpet for attendees to walk down alongside magicians Lance Burton, Mac King, Murray Sawchuck and the casts of Chippendales and “Fantasy,” as well as other local celebrities. The red carpet and broadcast of the Oscars pre-show begin at 4 p.m at Brenden Theatres at the Palm. Tickets are $25 and include $25 in theater concessions. VIP tickets are $200 and include a special menu created by DW Bistro. For tickets and more information, see www.VarietySN.org.

Wynn Las Vegas’ Race & Sports Book

Johnny Avello, the director of race and sports operations for Wynn Las Vegas who’s made a second career out of setting the odds for entertainment events such as the Oscars, will host a viewing party beginning at 4 p.m. Also featuring a red carpet, the free event will feature trivia contests, lip-sync battles, singing contests and dance-offs. Prizes include tickets to “Le Reve,” certificates to the Buffet at Wynn and a one-night stay at Wynn Las Vegas with dinner and show.

Alto Bar at Caesars Palace

Guests at Alto Bar at Caesars Palace, meanwhile, can watch the Academy Awards while drinking the Femme Fatale ($20), a special cocktail crafted for the evening. The party is free and begin at 5:30 p.m.

Bound at The Cromwell

Bound by Salvatore at The Cromwell will give attendees a complimentary glass of Moet & Chandon while offering special pricing on certain cocktails. The party is free and begin at 5:30 p.m.