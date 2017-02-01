Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in February — VIDEO

With Netflix in February, you can swim with the fishes (Disney’s “Finding Dory”), party with a bunch of meatheads (“Sausage Party”) or relive the crime of the century (“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson”).

But we’re sure you don’t want to miss “Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special.”

We have no idea.

Think we’ll stick with “Magic Mike.”

Here’s what’s streaming in February:

Feb. 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

Contact

Corpse Bride

Disney’s Finding Dory

Eleven P.M.

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Highly Strung

Hot Biskits

I Am Sun Mu

Invincible

Les beaux malaises, seasons 1–4

Magic Mike

Masha’s Spooky Stories, season 1

Mother with a Gun

Paris Is Burning

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel, seasons 1–2

The Girl from Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Women in Gold

Feb. 2–6

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency, season 1

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado

Imperial Dreams

Santa Clarita Diet

Superbad

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It

Los herederos

Girls Lost

Me, Myself and Her

Feb. 7–13

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, season 2

Stronger Than The World

Clouds of Sils Maria

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

Feb. 14–19

Girlfriend’s Day

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble

King Cobra

Project Mc ²: Part 4

White Nights

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

Milk

Sundown

Chef’s Table, season 3

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 4

Kill Ratio

The Seven Deadly Sins, season 2

Girl Meets World, season 3

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

When Calls the Heart, season 3

Feb. 21–28

Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark

Sausage Party

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Legend Quest: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico

VeggieTales in the City, season 1

Night Will Fall

Brazilian Western

Be Here Now

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes