Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in February — VIDEO

With Netflix in February, you can swim with the fishes (Disney’s “Finding Dory”), party with a bunch of meatheads (“Sausage Party”) or relive the crime of the century (“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson”).
But we’re sure you don’t want to miss “Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special.”
We have no idea.
Think we’ll stick with “Magic Mike.”
Here’s what’s streaming in February:
Feb. 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Balto
Balto 2: Wolf Quest
Balto 3: Wings of Change
Contact
Corpse Bride
Disney’s Finding Dory
Eleven P.M.
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Highly Strung
Hot Biskits
I Am Sun Mu
Invincible
Les beaux malaises, seasons 1–4
Magic Mike
Masha’s Spooky Stories, season 1
Mother with a Gun
Paris Is Burning
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak
The Blair Witch Project
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel, seasons 1–2
The Girl from Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight
Women in Gold
Feb. 2–6
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency, season 1
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
Imperial Dreams
Santa Clarita Diet
Superbad
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
Los herederos
Girls Lost
Me, Myself and Her
Feb. 7–13
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special
Tiempos Felices
Girl Asleep
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, season 2
Stronger Than The World
Clouds of Sils Maria
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
Magicians: Life in the Impossible
Feb. 14–19
Girlfriend’s Day
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
King Cobra
Project Mc ²: Part 4
White Nights
Aram, Aram
Before I Go to Sleep
Fire Song
Milk
Sundown
Chef’s Table, season 3
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 4
Kill Ratio
The Seven Deadly Sins, season 2
Girl Meets World, season 3
Growing Up Wild
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
When Calls the Heart, season 3
Feb. 21–28
Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark
Sausage Party
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Legend Quest: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico
VeggieTales in the City, season 1
Night Will Fall
Brazilian Western
Be Here Now
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes