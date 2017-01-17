Academy of Country Music Awards moving to T-Mobile Arena

The Academy of Country Music Awards are lassoing a new home in Vegas.

After returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2016 following a one-year stint at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the show will take place at the T-Mobile Arena for the first time on Sunday, April 2.

Now in its 52nd year, the ACMs first came to Vegas in 2003 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center before moving to the MGM Grand in 2006, where they were held through 2014.

At last year’s event, Jason Aldean took home top honors for Entertainer of the Year, the first time he won the award. Other big winners included Chris Stapleton, who performs at The Pearl at the Palms on March 30, and co-ed vocal group Little Big Town.

The ACMs will be broadcast on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Jason Bracelin